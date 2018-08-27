  • Camera found inside stuffed bear child won at Tennessee county fair

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LEBANON, Tenn. - A camera was found inside a stuffed bear that a child won at a Tennessee county fair on Saturday, The Tennessean reported.

    The camera, which was in a bear won Saturday at the Wilson County Fair in Lebanon, was not working and had no power source. Investigators do not suspect any illegal activity, the newspaper reported.

    "This toy bear may have been a 'nanny cam' (surveillance cam) that was returned," police told the Tennessean.

    Police were able to determine which booth had the bear, WSMV reported. The booth operator told police that he purchases the stuffed animals in bulk from a discount facility in Georgia, the television station reported.

    Investigators said they believed the toy was probably a damaged item that was returned and then repackaged for resale, the Tennessean reported.

    No other stuffed animals with cameras were found at the booth, WSMV reported.

