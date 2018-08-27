Camera found inside stuffed bear child won at Tennessee county fair

LEBANON, Tenn. - A camera was found inside a stuffed bear that a child won at a Tennessee county fair on Saturday, The Tennessean reported.
The camera, which was in a bear won Saturday at the Wilson County Fair in Lebanon, was not working and had no power source. Investigators do not suspect any illegal activity, the newspaper reported.
"This toy bear may have been a 'nanny cam' (surveillance cam) that was returned," police told the Tennessean.
Police were able to determine which booth had the bear, WSMV reported. The booth operator told police that he purchases the stuffed animals in bulk from a discount facility in Georgia, the television station reported.
Investigators said they believed the toy was probably a damaged item that was returned and then repackaged for resale, the Tennessean reported.
No other stuffed animals with cameras were found at the booth, WSMV reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead, including gunman, after shooting at video game competition in Jacksonville
- Jacksonville shooting: What we know about the victims
- Husband reveals baby's gender using voice of wife's late father
- VIDEO: Mother charged after 4 children found home alone in empty house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}