0 Cancer patient's dying wish is to know how 'Avengers 4' ends

“Avengers 4” is slated for a 2019 release, but one cancer patient hopes to find out the ending before it hits theaters.

British My Shining Star Children’s Cancer Charity recently took to Twitter to reveal the dying wish of a young girl named Keira. She has been fighting brain cancer for about four years and has about three to six months to live, according to the tweet.

“Her dying wish is to find out what happens in the next INFINITY WAR film ... PLEASE RT help make Keira’s dream come true!!!” the post read, which also included pictures of the girl and her surgery scars.

The upload has been retweeted more than 86,000 times and liked over 54,000 times. The message was also posted to Facebook, where it has been shared about 2,000 times.

Fans have even begun tagging the movie’s actors, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston and Zoe Saldana.

While Marvel has yet to respond to the request, stars from the flicks have previously visited sick patients in hospitals.

In 2016, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was filming in Atlanta, and star Tom Holland took a little time away from the set to visit the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Egleston location in costume.

“Meeting you all today was such a wonderful experience and you're all such little inspirations,” he posted on Instagram. “We're proud of you and we love and we hope to be back soon and thank you for having us Egleston Children's hospital.”

