Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya erupt in heated exchange ahead of title bout with Jaime Munguía

Things got very heated on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya had to be separated at a press conference ahead of Alvarez's title fight against Jaime Manguia this weekend. De La Hoya, when addressing reporters at a podium, started taking several very clear shots at Alvarez — who used to fight under his Golden Boy Promotions company. Alvarez clearly didn’t take that well.

Warning: The video contains language that is NSFW.

‼️ Canelo Alvarez GETS UP AND GOES AFTER Oscar De La Hoya in response to his comments at the final press conference ahead of his fight vs Jaime Munguia on Saturday night…



[🎥 @PremierBoxing] pic.twitter.com/X3RuhsU4Ob — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 1, 2024

"I would be remiss if I didn't respond to the man I used to promote," De La Hoya said, in part. "He seems to have trouble remembering who helped him become a true global star. To be clear, I have nothing but respect for Canelo Álvarez as a fighter. His record and abilities speak for themselves, but he has spent much of the last two months insulting me, rather than promoting this fight … The company you fought under for decades has always had one name, and it's mine. So put some f***ing respect on it."

Quickly, after shouting at De La Hoya and insulting him in Spanish from his seat, Alvarez stormed up and confronted him. The two had to be separated, and De La Hoya then walked back to his seat and sat down.

We talked to @Canelo after the press conference about @OscarDeLaHoya and he had stronger words for him: “If he came closer, I’d fuck him. He’s a fucking asshole. He tried to steal money from his fighters. He tried to steal money from me… Fucking motherfucker, son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/9K0DJ2NLb6 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 1, 2024

"He insulted me, and I don't want to permit that," Alvarez said after the press conference ended. "I will [punch him]. If he comes closer, I'd f**k him … He's a f***ing a****le. He tried to steal money from the fighters … He tried to steal my money from me … He's a f***ing a****le. He don't care about his fighters because he tried to bring all the attention to him."

Alvarez spent years fighting with Golden Boy Promotions and De La Hoya. He was released from his deal with them in 2020, however, after he filed a lawsuit against De La Hoya alleging a breach of contract. The split, clearly, has been very tumultuous and is still incredibly contentious even years later.

Alvarez, who is the super middleweight undisputed champion, holds a 60-2-2 record with 39 KOs headed into Saturday’s fight against Munguia. His last win came against Jermell Charlo in September. Munguía enters Saturday’s fight with a perfect 43-0 record with 34 KOs. He beat John Ryder via a TKO earlier this year, and he fights under Golden Boy with De La Hoya.

While the bout at T-Mobile Arena is between Alvarez and Munguia, it's clear that Alvarez is taking it personally with De La Hoya's involvement.