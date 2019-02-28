  • Car crashes through garage, lands on top of swimming pool

    By: Evan White, Boston25News.com

    MELROSE, Mass. - A driver is recovering after her vehicle went off the road and into a frozen pool in Melrose, Massachusetts.

    The crash happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle smashed through the garage on the right side of the home.

    There was no immediate word on what led the driver to lose control of the car, which was found resting on top of a frozen, inground pool in the backyard of the home.

    “She had actually crawled out of the vehicle onto the pool cover and was awaiting our arrival on the side of the pool," Melrose Fire Lieutenant Barry Canavan said.

    A crane later removed the Toyota. Firefighters said the crash could have been worse if it wasn't for the frozen pool and the cover.

    "The vehicle rested pretty much perfectly onto the inground pool," Canavan said. "Had that pool not been there, she may have gone on further into the neighbor’s yard.”

    A construction crew patched up the garage Wednesday afternoon. 

    The woman, whose name wasn't released, was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to be OK, fire officials said.

     

