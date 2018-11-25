Car owner shot by booting company worker, police say

ATLANTA - A car owner was shot early Thursday in northwest Atlanta by an employee of a company that had placed a boot on his vehicle, police said.
The car owner told police about 3:40 a.m. from a hospital that the vehicle was in the 3000 block of Roswell Road, police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said. He and a friend were returning to the car from a local bar.
“The male called the booting company to have the boot removed and advised the booting employee arrived on scene and a verbal altercation ensued,” Bender said. “The altercation escalated and the male was shot in the leg by the booting employee, who left the scene.”
The company was identified as Empire Parking Services by WSB-TV.
“We are fully cooperating with the police as they investigate this matter and expect our company and our employee will be fully exonerated,” a company representative told WSB-TV.
My colleague @DaveHWSB just received this statement from Empire Parking Services: pic.twitter.com/J5Oyol3Vh8— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 22, 2018
The friend of the man who was shot drove him to a hospital, and the victim later was moved to Grady Memorial Hospital.
“The booting employee has contacted police, and all parties are cooperating with the investigation,” Bender said.
