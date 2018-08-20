Car stunt show stops traffic on San Francisco bridge

SAN FRANCISCO - A “sideshow” of cars doing doughnuts that stopped traffic Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge ended with a driver getting arrested when his car became disabled while showing off, police said.
Video shows three cars doing doughnuts and spinning around each other at 10:45 a.m., while traffic is stopped as they perform the stunts.
TRENDING NOW:
- New York Post reveals Aaron Hernandez's suicide notes
- Police identify suspect, victim in fatal North Shore stabbing
- Pittsburgh Bishop faces calls for resignation following release of grand jury report
- VIDEO: Man awaiting trial for bank robbery charged with operating a meth lab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
At 1045 hours video taken by a passerby of vehicles stopping traffic and engaging in side show activity on the #BayBridge. San Francisco CHP units responded and took the driver of one of these vehicles into custody for reckless driving and exhibition of speed. pic.twitter.com/wJ2Q4ENoLp— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 19, 2018
Two of the cars sped off before California Highway Patrol officers arrived. However, another driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving and exhibition of speed when his car became disabled at the scene, police said.
Other cars suspected of taking part in the stunt show were stopped as they exited the bridge, police said. One driver was cited for driving without a license, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“Thank you to the public for calling in the crimes witnessed as well as providing us with video evidence to assist with charges filed,” the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.
Thank you to the public for calling in the crimes witnessed as well as providing us with video evidence to assist with charges filed. Again we want to remind all of the dangers involved to participants and innocent bystanders from side show involvement and reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/sgUb4IbeUf— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}