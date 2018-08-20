  • Car stunt show stops traffic on San Francisco bridge

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN FRANCISCO - A “sideshow” of cars doing doughnuts that stopped traffic Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge ended with a driver getting arrested when his car became disabled while showing off, police said. 

    Video shows three cars doing doughnuts and spinning around each other at 10:45 a.m., while traffic is stopped as they perform the stunts. 

    Two of the cars sped off before California Highway Patrol officers arrived. However, another driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving and exhibition of speed when his car became disabled at the scene, police said. 

    Other cars suspected of taking part in the stunt show were stopped as they exited the bridge, police said. One driver was cited for driving without a license, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

    “Thank you to the public for calling in the crimes witnessed as well as providing us with video evidence to assist with charges filed,” the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

     
     

