Cards Against Humanity hiring joke writers

Cards Against Humanity is giving fans the chance to share their best jokes to a world-wide audience.
The popular card game, which bills itself as a “party game for horrible people,” is looking to hire new joke writers.
“If your cards are solid, you’ll join our pool of remote contributors and make $40/hr writing poop jokes as needed,” according to the job post.
To apply, writers must create five example “black” cards -dealer prompts -- and 15 “white” cards -- players’ answers.
Submissions are due Aug. 31.
“We strongly encourage applicants from historically marginalized communities to apply, particularly people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the post added. “Also looking for hot single dads. Good luck. We love you.”
