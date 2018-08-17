  • Cards Against Humanity hiring joke writers

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Cards Against Humanity is giving fans the chance to share their best jokes to a world-wide audience.

    The popular card game, which bills itself as a “party game for horrible people,” is looking to hire new joke writers.

    >> Read more trending news 

    TRENDING NOW:

    “If your cards are solid, you’ll join our pool of remote contributors and make $40/hr writing poop jokes as needed,” according to the job post.

    To apply, writers must create five example “black” cards -dealer prompts -- and 15 “white” cards -- players’ answers. 

    Submissions are due Aug. 31.

    “We strongly encourage applicants from historically marginalized communities to apply, particularly people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the post added. “Also looking for hot single dads. Good luck. We love you.”

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories