0 Carolina Panthers fan club member struck, killed by SUV outside stadium during game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A woman died after being hit by a vehicle just outside Bank of America Stadium during Sunday's Carolina Panthers game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TRENDING NOW:

>> Watch the news report here

Police said Diane Babinec was crossing West Morehead Street with her husband at about 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by an SUV.

She was rushed to the hospital and died Monday afternoon.

WSOC-TV was told Babinec had two great loves: her family and the Panthers.

"We are truly hurting for her family,” said Sonja P. Anderson, founder of the fan group The Carolina Pantherettes. “We're praying for them."

Babinec was one of the Pantherettes’ earliest members.

"We definitely love our Panthers,” Anderson said. “I think that's a bond I will never lose with her. I'm just so heartbroken over her loss."

The Pantherettes have a memorial on its Facebook page.

>> See the post here

Our sisterhood extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of our Pantherette sister Mrs. Diane Babinec.... Posted by The Carolina Pantherettes on Monday, November 26, 2018

"Her body may not be pounding anymore here, but her soul will pound forever for the Panthers," Anderson said.

Police said the driver was not under the influence and was not speeding.

No one has been charged.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.