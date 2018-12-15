Caught on camera: Florida 14-year-old accused of leading police on car chase

HUDSON, Fla. - A Florida teenager has been charged, accused of driving a stolen car and leading a police on a chase through the streets of Hudson, Florida.
The chase was caught on camera.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the teen came into the sales office of a car lot and took the keys to a 2015 Mazda 6, WTVT reported.
The teen then backed the car through the parking lot, and went through a metal rope that blocked the business from the roadway, an employee of the business told sheriff’s deputies, WTVT reported.
Later, a deputy saw the car being driven by a person who matched the description the employees of the business gave authorities, WTVT reported.
As the deputy was giving the license number to dispatchers, he warned the person on the other end of the call, “I’m gonna try and stop him. He’s gonna try and run.”
A deputy in another cruiser that ended up in front of the Mazda turned on their lights and sirens, and the driver of the Mazda swerved around the car, going through the intersection, WTVT reported.
The driver also avoided a device that would have punctured the car’s tires, as well as a pedestrian trying to cross a road, WTVT reported.
Eventually, the driver of the Mazda crashed, rolling the car twice before it stopped.
Deputies said the teen then ran from the scene of the crash, but eventually law enforcement caught him.
The teen, who is 14 years old, is being charged with grand theft and criminal mischief. Officials said he’s never had a driver’s license, WTVT reported.
