Caught on camera: lightning strike reportedly starts fire in Florida home

A lightning strike that started a Florida house fire was caught on camera earlier this week.
Video taken from a cell phone shows the rain coming down hard during the August 1 storm, when a sudden crack of lightning comes down.
Cape Coral Fire officials say a palm tree in the backyard of the house was destroyed.
They believe the lightning hit the tree before the fire jumped to the house.
When firefighters arrived at the house, they reported seeing flames and smoke showing from the one-story house.
Everyone in the house got out quickly, and no one was injured.
