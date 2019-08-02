  • Caught on camera: lightning strike reportedly starts fire in Florida home

    By: WBBH

    Updated:

    A lightning strike that started a Florida house fire was caught on camera earlier this week.

    Video taken from a cell phone shows the rain coming down hard during the August 1 storm, when a sudden crack of lightning comes down.

    Cape Coral Fire officials say a palm tree in the backyard of the house was destroyed.

    TRENDING NOW:

    They believe the lightning hit the tree before the fire jumped to the house.

    When firefighters arrived at the house, they reported seeing flames and smoke showing from the one-story house.

    Everyone in the house got out quickly, and no one was injured.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories