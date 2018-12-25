Celebrity chef offers free lunch to furloughed DC workers

Whoever said, “There ain't no such thing as a free lunch," has not met celebrity chef Jose Andres.
With parts of the federal government shut down after Friday’s midnight deadline, Andres reached out on social media to offer a free lunch to workers who were furloughed, WUSA reported.
And I will offer again Free Sandwiches to the poor men and women of the federal government, republicans and democrats, at every restaurant of mine in DC for lunch until they get paid again! https://t.co/hHUnPrqhsF— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 21, 2018
Andres, who owns restaurants in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and elsewhere across the nation, on Friday tweeted that his D.C. locations would provide a free sandwich at lunch to federal workers impacted by the shutdown, WTTG reported.
"And I will offer again free sandwiches to the poor men and women of the federal government, Republicans and Democrats, at every restaurant of mine in DC for lunch until they get paid again!” Andres wrote on Twitter.
In the past, Andres has helped feed survivors of natural disasters like Hurricane Maria and the California fires, WUSA reported.
