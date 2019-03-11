  • Chef Boyardee products recalled over misbranding, undeclared allergens

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - If you have Chef Boyardee products in your pantry, it's time to check those labels.

    According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, Conagra Brands announced a recall Saturday of nearly 3,000 pounds of mislabeled Chef Boyardee products that contain the wrong meals and possible undeclared allergens.

    The items appear to be chicken and rice bowls but actually have beef ravioli inside, the FSIS said in a news release. They "may contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label," the release said.

    The recall covers 7.5-ounce canned microwavable bowls labeled "Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables," the company said. The products have a package code of 210090151050045L, "best by" date of Jul082020 and the establishment number EST. 794. They were packaged Jan. 16 and shipped to stores in New York, Florida and Kentucky.

    If you have any of these items, you should return them to the store where you bought them or throw them away, the release said. For more information, call 1-800-921-7404.

