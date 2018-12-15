0 Chicago woman says Uber driver tried to abduct her

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago woman says she was able to avoid an abduction attempt by the driver of her Uber Pool ride.

Jasmin Wimbley ordered an Uber Pool ride Thursday morning that she ended up sharing with two other customers, she told WLS-TV. After the driver dropped off the first customer, Wimbley was supposed to be dropped off next -- but instead, the driver continued on to the third passenger's stop.

Wimbley said along the way, the driver turned off her ride.

"According to Uber, I'm not in your car anymore," she said.

After the other customer was dropped off, Wimbley tried to leave but said her door was locked. She had to manually unlock it.

"As I'm getting out (of) the car, he, like, grabs my jacket part. But I yanked away real quick, so it slipped out his hand," she said.

The woman ran to a bus stop. The Uber driver tried to follow her at first, she said, but eventually left.

"I'm just glad that she was thinking fast, and she was acting fast. And she got out of the situation," said Theresa Peoples, Wimbley's mother.

Chicago police detectives are investigating the incident. An Uber spokesperson told WLS-TV the driver has been removed from the Uber platform and the company is cooperating with investigators.

