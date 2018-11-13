  • Chick-fil-A delivering nationwide with DoorDash, giving away free sandwiches

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A is now delivering its popular chicken sandwiches and other menu items to your door.

    The Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant announced Tuesday that it is partnering with DoorDash to deliver from more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

    “So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” Chick-fil-A Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jon Bridges said in a statement. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

    Everything on the menu is available for delivery through the DoorDash on-demand courier service. Customers can make orders through the DoorDash app, as long as they are within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants. Customers can find Chick-fil-A in the list of available restaurants and place an order in the app.

    The news comes after the first delivery-focused Chick-fil-A opened in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 17.

    DoorDash and Chick-fil-A are celebrating the announcement by giving away up to 200,000 free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches from now until Nov. 20. Customers can take advantage of the offer by ordering through the DoorDash app or website, but only from participating locations. There is a $5 minimum order requirement. The offer is applied with the promo code CFADELIVERY and there is a limit of one sandwich per customer.

    More information on the partnership and chicken sandwich offer can be found at Chick-fil-A’s The Chicken Wire website.

