Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to help teen celebrate birthday

A 14-year-old boy with special needs had a rare birthday experience at an Alabama Chick-fil-A.
Elijah Sprague celebrated his birthday on a Sunday at his favorite fast food location and he got the dream of his lifetime: He got to run the drive-thru window as part of his big day, WKRG reported.
Elijah has autism and his uncle is the manager of the Mobile, Alabama, location.
As part of his birthday gift, Elijah passed out cookies to his friends who came through the drive-thru before family and friends held a party complete with a cookie cake to celebrate Elijah’s big day, WKRG reported.
ADORABLE: Elijah Sprague, who has autism, celebrated his 14th birthday and fulfilled a dream thanks to the manager and owner at a local Chick-fil-A. Happy Birthday, Elijah!https://t.co/sDT7U7kWrW https://t.co/omafyiZp1G— WKRG (@WKRG) January 14, 2019
