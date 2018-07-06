Chick-fil-A named Americans' favorite fast-food restaurant

Forget the Golden Arches of McDonald’s, or the Whopper at Burger King, even the double double of In-N-Out Burger. Chick-fil-A is the tops for those wanting a fast meal.
The chicken chain was named the favorite limited-service restaurant by consumers according to the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report, USA Today reported.
Chick-fil-A beat out other restaurants like Panera and Taco Bell based on interviews with 22,500 customers. They were asked about the products, services and satisfaction, USA Today reported. Specifically, those polled gave their ranking on a variety of topics including food quality and restaurant cleanliness, Fortune reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starbucks employee fired for mocking customer's stutter at Philadelphia store
- Former Thai navy diver working to rescue boys trapped in cave dies from lack of oxygen
- Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida performance
- VIDEO: Police: Mother shoots man trying to steal SUV with toddlers inside
Georgia-based Chick-fil-A had a rating of 87 out of a possible 100, Fox Business reported. The company earned $8 billion in revenue in 2016, according to Fox Business.
Rounding out the top 10:
- Chick-fil-A
- Panera Bread
- Papa John’s
- Pizza Hut
- Subway
- Arby’s
- Chipolte
- Domino’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Starbucks
A similar report published by Market Force earlier this year named In-N-Out Burger as No. 1, but the ACSI restaurant report doesn’t include the popular burger chain because it only operates on the West Coast. ACSI only examines fully national chains, Fortune reported.
For full-service restaurants, Texas Roadhouse was the top vote-getter followed by Cracker Barrel, USA Today reported.
Top 10 full-service restaurants:
- Texas Roadhouse
- Cracker Barrel
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- TGI Fridays
- Applebee’s
- Chili’s
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}