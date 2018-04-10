The Geneva-based trade body said Tuesday that China has requested 60 days of consultations with the United States to resolve the dispute.
Related Headlines
If the two sides can't agree on a solution, the next step could be for Beijing to request a ruling from a panel of trade experts.
China claims the duties of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on imports of aluminum products breach international trade rules.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher presses charges after autistic 8-year-old punches her, police say
- Firefighters battling blaze at physical therapy office
- Source: Teacher will be charged with institutional sexual assault of student
- RAW: Massive fire draws enormous response from firefighters in Jeanette
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}