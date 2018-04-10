  • China files trade complaint against US over steel tariffs

    Updated:
    GENEVA (AP) - China is filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum products.

    The Geneva-based trade body said Tuesday that China has requested 60 days of consultations with the United States to resolve the dispute.

    Related Headlines

    If the two sides can't agree on a solution, the next step could be for Beijing to request a ruling from a panel of trade experts.

    China claims the duties of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on imports of aluminum products breach international trade rules.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    China files trade complaint against US over steel tariffs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ruble plunges for 2nd day following US sanctions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump fumes at Mueller probe after raid on attorney

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jason Kander, rising Democratic Party star, has book deal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-spy's daughter released from British hospital