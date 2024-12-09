Chris Paul passes Jason Kidd for 2nd all-time in NBA assists on pass to Victor Wembanyama

Chris Paul has a new place in the NBA record book.

With a pass to Harrison Barnes Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs point guard tied Jason Kidd for second-place all-time on the NBA's assist list. With a pass to Victor Wembanyma, he passed Kidd with his 12,092nd career assist.

CP3 to Wemby.



Assist No. 12,092.



Chris Paul is now 2nd all-time in dimes! pic.twitter.com/h6yZt2cDZR — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2024

Paul now trails only all of Famer John Stockton. He's got a long way to go to catch the Utah Jazz great. Stockton retired with 15,086 assists, a record that a 39-year-old Paul does not project to challenge.