  • ‘Christmas Vacation' decoration display freaks out passerby

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A homeowner in Texas wanted to pay tribute to the holiday classic “Christmas Vacation,” but he may want to think again after hanging a dummy, dressed as Chevy Chase’s character, Clark Griswold, from the gutter on the front of the house.

    Chris Heerlein’s display was so realistic that a passerby was taken aback and tried to rescue the fake Clark, KVUE reported

    The “rescue” was caught on a doorbell camera and you can hear the man trying to get help for the “man.”

    “Oh mister, please hold on,” the man said as he tried to maneuver a ladder under the dummy. He also called 911.

    TRENDING NOW:

    “I was trying to get him down any way I can. Except when I started talking to hm, he never said nothing! Then I thought, ‘Oh my God I hope he’s not dead, lemme call 911,’” Alfred, the man who “saved” Clark, told KVUE.

    A police officer did show up and spoke to a nanny at the home. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The family has since added a new decoration -- a sign that says “Clark G is part of our Christmas display please do not call 911.”

    The family also reached out to Alfred, who had a good laugh once he realized it was all for a Christmas display. The family called and thanked him, and gave him a gift card to apologize for the scare, KVUE reported.

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories