Cicadas are expected to emerge this spring in 14 states. Here's where Brood XIV has the highest chance of returning after 17 years.

For the first time in 17 years, a certain type of insect will emerge from the depths of the underground and could be coming to a state near you. Starting in late April, Brood XIV will likely make its blockbuster appearance in 14 states across the eastern U.S.

Sound like something from a sci-fi movie? Don’t worry, they’re just cicadas.

Periodical cicadas, to be more precise — which are different from annual cicadas that appear every summer. These types of insects spend most of their lives underground as nymphs, aka baby cicadas. They get their nourishment from the sap of tree roots and emerge every 13 or 17 years in groups called broods.

This year, Brood XIV is expected to emerge for the first time since 2008. Here’s where the cicadas are likely to emerge and what they’ll sound like.

Which states are they expected to emerge in?

Brood XIV is expected to emerge in the following states based on where they've appeared in the past, according to Cicada Safari, a group that crowdsources and reviews data on cicadas: Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

The University of Connecticut says that this specific brood of cicadas "exists in four distinct patches":

1. A large, central patch extending from northeast Georgia to southern Ohio

2. A smaller patch in central Pennsylvania

3. Populations on Long Island, N.Y.

4. Populations on Cape Cod, Mass.

Kentucky and Tennessee will likely get the most periodical cicadas this summer, according to John Cooley, an ecology and biology associate professor in residence at the University of Connecticut, who spoke to USA Today. Large numbers of this brood will also be expected in parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Pennsylvania.

When will they emerge and how long will they stay?

The periodical cicada nymphs usually wait until the soil temperature 6 inches below ground warms to 64 degrees to emerge.

Gene Kritsky, founder of Cicada Safari, provided a timeline of where cicadas could emerge, with southern states likely seeing their appearance first:

April: Northern Georgia is expected to see cicadas in the third week of the month, while southern Tennessee and South Carolina will likely see them during the fourth week of the month.

May: Central Ohio, northern Tennessee and western Virginia may see them in the first week, while West Virginia, northern Kentucky, southern Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts could see the cicadas in the second or third week.

Once the cicadas start coming out, they’ll be here for about six weeks.

What is the life cycle of a periodical cicada?

Periodical cicadas spend most of their lives underground as nymphs. Every 13 or 17 years, depending on the brood, they come out of the ground through little holes and climb onto a vertical surface, like a tree. They shed their exoskeleton to transform from nymphs into adults in order to mate.

Periodical cicada adults are about one to one and a half inches long, with a wingspan double that size. They have black bodies, large reddish-brown eyes, and wings with orange veins, which are different from the annual cicada’s greenish appearance.

Once the mating has taken place, the female cicadas lay their eggs in little slots in tree branches. About six to seven weeks later, the nymphs hatch and fall to the ground, burrowing into the soil. The cycle begins again, with the periodical cicada nymphs to emerge again 13 or 17 years later.

Adult periodical cicadas live only three to four weeks. Their decaying bodies actually "contribute a massive amount of nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil," the Cicada Safari website says.

What sound do cicadas make and why?

The male cicadas are the only ones that “sing,” in an effort to attract female cicadas. The males vibrate membranes on the sides of their abdomen called tymbals. Here’s what it sounds like:

Are cicadas harmful or invasive?

Periodical cicadas may be big, but there's nothing to fear. They aren't harmful or invasive — they don't sting or bite humans, nor do they carry disease. If a pet ingests a cicada, experts say they will be fine.

They aren't destructive to plants or gardens either, since they don't eat, instead only drinking plant fluids.

In fact, the insects can be helpful to the ecological system. When the nymphs emerge from the ground, it can create a natural aeration for the soil, leading to better drainage. When females lay eggs at the end of branches, it can turn the leaves brown, but it acts as a natural pruning, leading to more flowering or fruitful trees the following year.

The only thing to consider is if you have a young tree, Kritsky recommends wrapping the branches with cheesecloth to keep females from laying their eggs in them, which can be harmful to a sapling.