  • Claremore ranch pairs real life ‘Bambi' and ‘Thumper' in physical therapy

    By: Preston Jones and Ryan Love, Fox23.com

    Updated:

    CLAREMORE, Okla. - A ranch in Claremore is recreating a classic Disney relationship while helping animals recover from serious injuries.

    >> Read more trending news

    Wild Heart Ranch says it has a real life "Bambi and Thumper" in two of their animals being treated together; Scooter the rabbit and Andy the deer.

    GALLERY: Wild Heart Ranch pairs deer and rabbit

    Scooter is partially paralyzed in his leg and was once in a wheelchair due to the severity of his condition. Andy is recovering from a severe hoof injury.

    Scooter got to Wild Heart Ranch about a year ago and the ranch says he has formed a relationship with several of the wild deer who pass through. They say he helps calm the deer -- making it much easier for the staff to treat them, apply bandages and give them food.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories