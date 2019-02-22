Claremore ranch pairs real life ‘Bambi' and ‘Thumper' in physical therapy

CLAREMORE, Okla. - A ranch in Claremore is recreating a classic Disney relationship while helping animals recover from serious injuries.
Wild Heart Ranch says it has a real life "Bambi and Thumper" in two of their animals being treated together; Scooter the rabbit and Andy the deer.
Scooter is partially paralyzed in his leg and was once in a wheelchair due to the severity of his condition. Andy is recovering from a severe hoof injury.
Scooter got to Wild Heart Ranch about a year ago and the ranch says he has formed a relationship with several of the wild deer who pass through. They say he helps calm the deer -- making it much easier for the staff to treat them, apply bandages and give them food.
