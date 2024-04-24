Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard returning from 9-game absence for Game 2 vs. Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard is available for Tuesday's playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed his status to reporters Tuesday evening.

"He's checked every box and the medical's doing a great job just making sure he checks those boxes, Lue said. "We're never putting a guy on the floor that's not ready to go, so he's ready to go."

Leonard missed the last eight games of the regular season and Game 1 against the Mavericks on Sunday with lingering knee inflammation. He was questionable for Game 1 until the Clippers ruled out him prior to tip.

Leonard participated in shoot-around Tuesday morning, raising hopes in Los Angeles of his availability for Game 2.

Clippers roll in Game 1 with Leonard sidelined

The Clippers thrived in a 109-97 Game 1 win despite Leonard's absence. James Harden scored 20 first-half points in a 28-point effort as the Clippers held the Mavericks to 30 points on 22.5% shooting in the first half. Los Angeles raced to a 56-30 halftime lead then thwarted a Dallas comeback effort in the second half. The Mavericks never challenged in a dominant Clippers win.

The Clippers, of course, are better off with Leonard in the lineup. A six-time All-Star, seven-time All-Defensive team selection and five-time All-NBA selection, Leonard is one of the best two-way players in basketball.

He averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season while shooting 52.5% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point distance. Until his knee issue, he largely avoided the injury concerns that have plagued his career. He played in 68 regular season games, his most since the 2016-17 season with the San Antonio Spurs.