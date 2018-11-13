  • CNN sues President Trump after reporter Jim Acosta banned from White House

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CNN filed suit Tuesday against President Donald Trump and his top aides, arguing they violated both the network’s and reporter Jim Acosta's constitutional rights when he was banned from the White House last week.

    In the lawsuit, filed in D.C. District Court, attorneys for CNN argued that Acosta and the news network’s First Amendment right to the freedom of the press and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process were violated by last week’s decision.

    “While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone,” CNN officials said in a statement. “If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

