Coach Prime's Power Five debut, cliques of the ACC & will Brian Ferentz average 25 points per game?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get you ready for Week 1 of the college football season by breaking down the biggest stories ahead of kickoff.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has yet to release the team’s official Week 1 depth chart, frustrating fans and pundits across the nation. The savvy coach may be withholding as much information as possible as to not give the Texas Longhorns a head start on game planning for the Crimson Tide.

Deion Sanders makes his first Power FIve coaching debut this weekend as Colorado faces TCU in their opener. Coach Prime is no stranger to the bright lights and is bringing his luggage and confidence with him to Fort Worth for what will undoubtedly be a much scrutinized premiere against the Horned Frogs.

The guys do their due diligence and provide their official playoff picks before the season gets underway. This final year of the four-team playoff is expected to be a doozy with high levels of competition in the Big Ten, SEC & Pac-12.

Houston coach Dana Holgorson didn’t mince words when discussing the departure of Texas and Texas A&M from the Big 12. Holgorson believes those two schools kept the Cougars out of the conference for decades.

The ACC still hasn’t made a decision on the addition of Stanford and Cal, but they did pair up with movie theaters in an agreement to show games on the big screen.

In Iowa news, Brian Ferentz’s updated contract begins this week. Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes need to average 25 points per game and 7 wins for Ferentz to achieve the full financial benefits of his contract. Can the Hawkeyes do it?

Lastly, in news of the weird, the US may be following an egregious health initiative established by Canada.

1:00 Nick Saban won’t release a depth chart

10:42 Coach Prime’s P-5 debut

18:58 The pod’s official playoff picks

25:18 Dana Holgorsen had words for Texas & Texas A&M

27:41 ACC realignment check in

34:40 The ACC will show football games in movie theaters.

38:32 Brian Ferentz’s new contract begins this week

45:31 The truth about the Iowa butter cow

47:58 Off the radar games you’re excited about

52:47 The US may begin to follow Canada’s drink guidelines

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts