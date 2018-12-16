NEW YORK - Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia, an app and trivia game, has died of an alleged drug overdose. He was 35.
The Daily Beast reported that a senior New York Police Department said he was found dead in his apartment late Saturday from an apparent overdose. Officials said police arrived at his apartment after his girlfriend called for a welfare check.
An NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Kroll was pronounced dead at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. The spokesperson said the department was waiting for a medical examiner’s report.
Before co-founding HQ Trivia, Kroll was the co-founder of Vine. Twitter bought the popular six-second video app in 2012, USA Today reported. The app was shut down in 2016.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
