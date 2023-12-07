College football mailbag: Ohio State's transfer portal woes, best CFP champions & can Florida State get a split title?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde open up the mailbag on today’s show to answer the most pressing questions from listeners about the current state college football.

Dan & Pat respond to listener questions and provide their thoughts on Ohio State’s transfer portal situation, the latest on Charlie Baker’s planned subdivision, all things Florida State & Jordan Travis, plus a look back at coaches that ran great programs, Boston accents outside of Boston & the best team that has won the College Football Playoff.

Following the mailbag, the guys react to the news that the University of Kentucky has thrown their hat in the ring, claiming the best tap water in America.

To close out the show, The People's Court takes on a case involving an innovative ruling on a fast food indiscretion.

1:00 - Sportsperson of the Year celebration

7:00 - Why are so many Ohio State players entering the transfer portal?

18:52 - New Charlie Baker subdivision theories

28:52 - Could FSU get a split national championship?

30:47 - CFP teams vs. 747 the bear

35:15 - Dan vs. his Boston accent

39:23 - Which coaches ran their programs the right way?

43:12 - Who was the best CFP champion?

46:14 - How the FSU playoff snub effects the ACC

50:41 - Should Jordan Travis have been a Heisman finalist?

53:38 - Favorite non-sports entertainment

56:00 - Is Kentucky coming for the tap water throne?

58:03 - The People’s Court

