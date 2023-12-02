College football scores, live updates: Oregon vs. Washington

Conference championship weekend is here.

Here's what you need to know about Friday night's Pac-12 matchup, which has significant Heisman and College Football Playoff implications.

Pac-12: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington

Time: 8 p.m. (Fri.) | TV: ABC | Line: Oregon -9.5 | Total: 66.5

What’s on the line?

Unless the conference takes on a new form in the coming years, this is effectively the final Pac-12 game. Both Oregon and Washington are moving to the Big Ten next season, but they’d like to capture a league championship before making the transition. Washington last won the Pac-12 in 2018 while Oregon did so in 2019 and 2020.

More importantly, this game has massive CFP importance. The Pac-12 has not had a team in the playoff since Washington back in 2016, but that streak should come to an end with the winner likely making the field and the loser almost certainly being eliminated. On top of all that, there are significant Heisman implications for Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.