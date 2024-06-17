College sports turning into NASCAR & championship winning rosters

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor. Dellenger explains all of the complex details that will go into a conference changing names, as Forde and Wetzel make fun of the potential outcomes.

After the break, Wetzel shares a trend among national championship-winning rosters over the past four years that includes the team's returning their head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and quarterback. They discuss the handful of teams that fit that criteria and project how they'll fare in 2024.

Later, they check in the College World Series jello shot competition, joking about which teams are struggling the most.

To wrap the show, producer Joe recaps his ridiculous fantasy football punishment from over the weekend, where he had to sit in a McDonald's for 24 hours.

(2:14) Big 12 naming rights

(35:26) Championship winning formula

(44:29) Jello shot standings

(50:00) Joe's McDonald's challenge

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts