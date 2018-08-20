A Colorado father has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters, according to Denver News 9.
BREAKING: Chris Watts, suspected in killings of his pregnant wife and two daughters, charged with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. #9WantsToKnow #9NEWS— Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 20, 2018
Chris Watts, 33, was charged with five counts of murder, one each for his wife and two daughters, and two counts for the murder of a victim under 12, according to CBS Denver.
Watts was also charged with one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, News 9 reported.
Shanann Watts and her daughters were reported missing on Aug. 15.
The pregnant woman was found in a shallow grave Thursday. Her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were found hidden inside oil tanks on the property of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Their father worked for the oil and gas exploration company.
Watts is jailed without bail and is expected in court Tuesday, where he’ll be formally charged, according to local news reports.
