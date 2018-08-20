  • Colorado father charged with murder in death of pregnant wife, two daughters

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A Colorado father has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters, according to Denver News 9.

    Chris Watts, 33, was charged with five counts of murder, one each for his wife and two daughters, and two counts for the murder of a victim under 12, according to CBS Denver.

    PREVIOUS:

    Watts was also charged with one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, News 9 reported.

    >> Related: Shanann Watts ‘beat all the odds’ to have her children, brother says

    Shanann Watts and her daughters were reported missing on Aug. 15.

    The pregnant woman was found in a shallow grave Thursday. Her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were found hidden inside oil tanks on the property of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Their father worked for the oil and gas exploration company.

    Watts is jailed without bail and is expected in court Tuesday, where he’ll be formally charged, according to local news reports.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories