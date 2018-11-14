  • Company known for bullet-embedded glassware to give guns to employees for Christmas

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Wisconsin company is no stranger to firearms. The company is actually built with bullets, ones embedded in glassware, so it comes to no surprise to some that the Christmas gifts given to employees by their bosses will be guns this year.

    Ben Wolfram, co-owner of BenShot, told the Apple Post-Crescent, that giving handguns as gifts to his workers was to promote personal safety and team building. 

    The employees were able to pick a handgun of their choice, WBAY reported.

    Some of the 16 full-time employees at BenShot are veterans, but there are some at the business who have never fired a gun, Wolfram told the newspaper.

    Wolfram said his staff was happy to get the firearms for the holidays. 

    Chelsea Priest said the gift made her feel empowered and will keep her safe, the Post-Crescent reported.

    Not all agreed though, at least originally. Two employees declined the gun, until they took a gun safety course offered by the company. Now they may accept the gift, Wolfram told the paper

    Wolfram said that he isn’t worried that the guns will bring workplace violence to his small company, saying that the employees know each other well.

    “For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” he told the Post-Crescent. “I think that’s pretty good.”

