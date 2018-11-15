  • Company markets MAGA Build the Wall brick-building set

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A conservative-leaning company is marketing a President Donald Trump-inspired brick building kit this Christmas

    Similar to LEGOs, the Keep And Bear online retailer recently introduced the Build the Wall” kit that comes with a mini president, compete with his own red Make America Great Again hat, KRON reported.

    The company claims it has the largest selection of Trump-themed gifts. Those gifts include the traditional items like T-shirts, mugs and bumper stickers to nontraditional campaign items like Bibles, coffee and a “$100 bill” with Trump’s image with gold foil plating.

    As for the brick kit, the set is $29.95 and the company is currently taking pre-orders with shipping to begin Nov. 23.

