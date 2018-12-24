Complaint: Man tore down neighbor's holiday decorations while drunk, naked

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was arrested after he was accused of vandalizing his neighbor's holiday decorations while naked and intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.
Police were called Wednesday afternoon to a Green Bay home after a resident said her neighbor had kicked her door and tore down her holiday decorations, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported. Police said Gregory Stanley Brannigan, 61, was stumbling and staggering, and told them that his neighbors were drug dealers, according to the criminal complaint.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver of SUV gets pinned underneath, police investigating
- Man with autism fell overboard on Carnival cruise
- 2 men killed in Armstrong Co. crash
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Brannigan was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
Police said that a breath test estimated Brannigan's blood alcohol level to be 0.21, which is more than twice the state's legal limit for driving, WISN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}