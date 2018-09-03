Confederate monument vandalized at cemetery

State and local agencies are investigating after a Confederate monument was vandalized at a memorial cemetery in South Georgia.
A statue of a soldier was found broken from its base Friday morning and lying on the ground in multiple pieces, the Savannah Morning News reported.
The Screven County Confederate Dead Monument was virtually destroyed, according to the city of Sylvania, which oversees the cemetery.
“The city of Sylvania does not condone the destruction of any historical monument,” Sylvania Mayor Preston Dees said. “We maintain the utmost respect for the men from Screven County who lost their lives.
“We respect everybody,” Dees said. “I am the mayor to all citizens.”
The Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans is offering a $2,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Sylvania police and Screven County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Sylvania is about 195 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.
