It’s time for Idabelle Shields to grow up. After all, she turned 107 on Friday.
“(Friday) I’ll no longer be young,” Shields told KSBY. “I’ll be 107.”
Shields, who was born Aug. 24, 1911, celebrated her birthday one day early at the Casa de Flores home in Morro, California.
TRENDING NOW:
- Before he died, McCain asked that Trump not attend funeral
- Mother charged after 4 children found home alone in empty house
- Corrections officer treated after escorting inmate under the influence at SCI Fayette
- VIDEO: Woman Having Seizure is Mauled, Killed by Dogs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to The Monday Club of San Luis Obispo, Shields was adopted by an aunt and uncle after her parents drowned. She would graduate with an English degree from UCLA in 1934 and married Jack Conroy. They had two sons. Widowed in 1976, Idabelle married Robert Shields in 1978. She was widowed again 10 years later, according to the website.
In 2017, Shields said the key to a long life is to “have fun as you go along,” KSBY reported.
“When you're old, you have dreams, and you dream only the funny things that you did," she told the television station.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}