Girl, 15, says Georgia police officer sexually assaulted her for hours

EAST POINT, Ga. - A Georgia police officer is under investigation after a 15-year-old girl accused him of sexual assault.
The girl’s mother told Atlanta's WSB-TV that her daughter was terrified and eventually told her about the incident.
“She just broke down and was crying,” the girl’s mother told WSB-TV's Mark Winne.
The family's lawyer, Thomas Reynolds, told WSB-TV that he believes the 15-year-old, another girl and two boys may have been followed from a Waffle House by the East Point police officer.
The four people stopped at Sykes Park, and that's when he said the officer approached the group. Reynolds said the officer let three people go, but not the alleged victim.
Reynolds said the girl was detained for violating curfew.
At that point, Reynolds said, the officer took the girl to the Village of Highlands apartment complex and sexually assaulted her. Reynolds said the officer kept the girl for three hours before bringing her home to her apartment.
East Point police Chief Tommy Gardner told WSB-TV that his department received a complaint of sexual misconduct against one of its officers, and that officer was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to conduct the investigation.
