Stress cows: Students combat finals tension by paying to brush cows

Could this be the new cat cafe?
Students at Michigan State University are spending $10 to de-stress by brushing cows at the school’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center for 30 minutes, The Lansing State Journal reported.
It’s part of an event called “Finals Stress mooove on out.”
Andrea Meade said that cows make perfect therapy animals, the State Journal reported.
“They’re very calm, very sweet. It takes a lot to get them riled up. They’re like dogs,” Meade told the newspaper.
One student said the event helped fill the void of missing home.
“I miss my dog. I miss interacting with animals,” zoology student Alicia Gamache told the paper.
Meade will be the first person to agree with the benefit of spending time with the farm animals.
“When I get tired of working on budgets, I come out and brush the cows,” she told the State Journal.
