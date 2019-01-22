  • Coroner: 1 dead, 1 missing after house fire, blast in Pennsylvania

    WALNUTPORT, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say one person has died and another is missing after an early morning house fire and explosion in eastern Pennsylvania.

    Northampton County coroner Zack Lysek told WFMZ-TV that remains of one person were recovered from the Lehigh Township home, where the blaze was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday.

    Chief Scott Fogel of the township police department said earlier a 36-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were unaccounted for.

    Fire crews battled both flames and frigid temperatures, and Lysek said the cold was hampering the search for a second possible victim.

    The cause of the fire and reported blast that destroyed the 2½ story home remains under investigation. A nearby barn was undamaged.

