Coroner: 1 dead, 1 missing after house fire, blast in Pennsylvania

Northampton County coroner Zack Lysek told WFMZ-TV that remains of one person were recovered from the Lehigh Township home, where the blaze was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Chief Scott Fogel of the township police department said earlier a 36-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were unaccounted for.
Fire crews battled both flames and frigid temperatures, and Lysek said the cold was hampering the search for a second possible victim.
The cause of the fire and reported blast that destroyed the 2½ story home remains under investigation. A nearby barn was undamaged.
