Couch lodged in branches of tree in New York City

NEW YORK - It’s a tree that can seat three --and there is a wicker couch tucked into its branches to prove it.
New York City residents were startled to see the couch wedged into the branches outside an apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, WNBC reported.
"I was walking and I'm looking and I'm thinking, ‘That looks like a couch in a tree’ ... and it was," Mel Warner, whose mother lives on the second floor of the Amsterdam Avenue apartment building near the court, told the television station.
How did this couch end up in the middle of a Manhattan tree? https://t.co/ZJ3iHmoBlg pic.twitter.com/SrLej1ZJHd— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 28, 2019
The furniture, which appears to comfortably seat three people, appeared in the tree about four days ago, according to the West Side Rag. Neighbors believe it was lifted off a balcony during a recent rainstorm, WNBC reported.
"I walk up this street every day and I never noticed it, that must say something about New York,” resident David Roccosalva told the television station. "I hope the squirrels like it.”
