Couple escapes after machete-wielding neighbor breaks into home, starts fire, police say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. - Deputies in North Carolina said they have arrested a man accused of breaking into his neighbors' house while armed with a machete and starting a fire early Sunday in Catawba County.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Rock Barn Road in Claremont.
The homeowners said they barricaded themselves into a bedroom and called police after their neighbor, 38-year-old Eric Deal, broke into their home through a rear window with a machete.
Update: deputies confirm to channel 9 the suspect, Eric Deal, broke in through a rear window of the home. He was armed with a machete. Just yesterday a magistrate had issued an involuntary commitment order against Deal. I’ll have the latest on the case on Eyewitness News pic.twitter.com/bYmZyMDsSm— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 3, 2019
Deputies said while inside, Deal started a fire in the kitchen, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The homeowners managed to escape the burning home through a window.
According to officials, they could see smoke coming from one of the windows when they arrived at the scene.
WSOC-TV learned that a magistrate in Catawba County issued an involuntary commitment order against the suspect Saturday.
Deal has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.
No additional information has been released.
