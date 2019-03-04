  • Couple escapes after machete-wielding neighbor breaks into home, starts fire, police say

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. - Deputies in North Carolina said they have arrested a man accused of breaking into his neighbors' house while armed with a machete and starting a fire early Sunday in Catawba County.

    The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Rock Barn Road in Claremont.

    The homeowners said they barricaded themselves into a bedroom and called police after their neighbor, 38-year-old Eric Deal, broke into their home through a rear window with a machete. 

    Deputies said while inside, Deal started a fire in the kitchen, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The homeowners managed to escape the burning home through a window.

    According to officials, they could see smoke coming from one of the windows when they arrived at the scene.

    WSOC-TV learned that a magistrate in Catawba County issued an involuntary commitment order against the suspect Saturday.

    Deal has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

    No additional information has been released.

