Couple leaves server derogatory note after hearing her speak Spanish, cafe owner says

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BORDENTOWN CITY, N.J. - A couple dined at a New Jersey restaurant and, rather than leave a tip, left a derogatory message for their server after hearing her speak Spanish, the owner said.

    The couple, in their mid to late 40s, complimented the food, decor and service Thursday at Under the Moon Cafe, but before they left, they scrawled “Don’t tip immigrants!!!” on the back of their check.

    Restaurant owner Santiago Orosco, an immigrant from Argentina, was appalled and shared the disparaging note on social media.

    “There’s no home in my restaurant for hatred, bigotry, racism, homophobia, discrimination,” Orosco told NJ.com. “If anyone feels the same way, don’t come back.”

    Orosco said he came to the U.S. in 1991 with his parents. He worked his way up from dishwasher and has owned the restaurant for 13 years.

    Orosco said the server is of Spanish descent and was born in America. He said he believes the note was left after the multilingual employee started speaking Spanish to another employee.

    His post had a message for the anonymous diners:

    “Please do not come back.”

