Couple plans wedding at cemetery

MILTON, Fla. - A Florida couple is planning to take their nuptials at a cemetery amid tombstones and grave sites.
Ryan Albrecht and Deloria Sebastiao were visiting her middle school boyfriend’s grave when they decided they wanted to get married near it, WEAR reported.
“Myles was my first love. He died when he was 16. He had a brain aneurysm,” Sebastiao told WEAR. “When we called the cemetery, they told us it was free so it was a no-brainer. I’m doing the entire wedding for under $2,600.”
It will be the first wedding in Serenity Gardens Cemetery’s 70-year history.
“The theme is the death of our single lives. We asked people to come dressed like they’re coming to a funeral,” Sebastiao told WEAR.
The ceremony and reception will be held at the cemetery, just a few feet away from grave sites.
“You’ve got to love life. Look around, it’s going to end at some point,” Albrecht told WEAR.
