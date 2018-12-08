  • Couple pleads guilty to stealing sailboat, sailing to Cuba for honeymoon

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    That will be one honeymoon that will be remembered. A Florida Keys couple marked their wedding by stealing a sailboat to sail to Cuba.

    Aaron Burnmeister, 46, and Ashley McNeil, 32, pleaded guilty last month to stealing the 40-foot catamaran named Kaisosi on March 30. The couple said they did it to leave America behind and take what they said was a honeymoon to Cuba, The Miami Herald reported.

    They were arrested near the resort town of Varadero on the country’s northern coast on April 1. 

    The couple then spent six months in jail in Cuba.

    They flew back to Miami International Airport in September, where federal agents arrested them.

    Burnmeister claimed they thought the boat had been abandoned, but when they were on their trip, they realized the boat belonged to somebody, The Miami Herald reported.

    They both face up to five years in prison for conspiracy to transport a vessel in foreign commerce when they are sentenced next month, The Miami Herald reported.

