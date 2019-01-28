Couple steals $11,000 worth of ink cartridges from Walmart, police say

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Police are searching for a couple who stole more than $11,000 worth of ink cartridges from a Tennessee Walmart.
"Bizarre is the only way I can describe it," Shelbyville police Sgt. Sam Jacobs told WTVF.
The couple entered the store around 3 a.m. Sunday and spent an hour in the electronics department, filling a bag with 332 ink cartridges worth an estimated $11,427, before leaving through the garden center, WTVF reported.
One of the suspects served as a lookout as the other filled the bag. When someone would walk by, the couple would walk off, only to return a few minutes later and continue pilfering cartridges, police said.
The alarm on the emergency door failed to sound when they left. Another person was waiting for them in a getaway vehicle.
