0 Couple who lost engagement ring down Times Square drain found

NEW YORK - Case closed -- the couple who lost an engagement ring down a storm drain in Times Square has been found.

The lucky couple is John Drennan and Daniella Anthony.

The New York City Police Department had been looking for them since Saturday, WNBC reported. After being together for a decade, the two had become engaged in Central Park. NYPD officers fished the ring from the grate after the ring slipped off Anthony’s finger Friday night.

“I was devastated. I was literally crying. It was the worst moment of my life,” Anthony told The New York Times.

In this Nov. 30, 2018 image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department, a man tries to see the engagement ring that he dropped down a utility grate on New York's Times Square. NYPD via AP

>>Read: Police seek couple who lost engagement ring in Times Square

They had tried to get the ring themselves, but to no avail. Then they got the police in on the rescue. After an hour, they left ringless, and didn’t leave their names with the cops on the scene, not leaving a police report because they thought it would never be found, the Times reported. But once police got their hands on the diamond and platinum bauble, they had another mystery to solve.

That’s when police went to social media to find them.

>> Read more trending news

We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations! https://t.co/rXHxxkwClm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

And find them they did, but not before Drennan and Anthony returned home to the United Kingdom and had already purchased a new ring, the Times reported.

The NYPD is making arrangements to get the original ring back on Anthony’s finger, WNBC reported.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.