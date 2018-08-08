  • Couple's $30,000 wedding ring recovered from landfill

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SAN DIEGO -

    Finding an item tossed in the trash and taken to the landfill can take hours, if the item is ever recovered at all. 

    >> Read more trending news

    So, it’s even more remarkable that a couple’s $30,000 wedding ring, which was accidentally tossed in the trash, was not only found, but within four minutes of looking for it at the landfill, KSWB reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "The employees who helped them look through the load were just ecstatic that they were able to find it, especially so quickly,” City of San Diego spokesman Jose Ysea told KSWB. “They said the couple was just ecstatic."

    When the couple realized the ring was thrown away they contacted the city’s environmental services department, which determined the truck that had picked up their trash had just dropped off a load of trash at the landfill, KSWB reported.

     

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories