Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones offers update on Prescott, Lamb negotiations

Two of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest names are looking for new contracts. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is optimistic that it’s only a matter of time before they're both signed long-term.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed prior to the 2021 campaign, and is practicing while negotiating a new deal. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, is in the fifth year of his rookie contract and has performed like one of the NFL's best receivers.

"Right now the ball is in (Prescott's) court and we're waiting to hear from them," Jones said on San Antonio's Sport Star radio station, according to The Athletic. "They understand that the ball is in their court. … We keep having multiple exchanges with CeeDee. He actually sent us something late (Sunday). We continue to grind away on it. I would characterize both negotiations as very cordial and upbeat. We're optimistic we'll continue to work toward getting something done."

“We think in terms of being real positive that we're gonna get this (contract) done,” Jones said regarding Prescott. “We don't picture Dak in another uniform at all. We do believe that the worm is gonna turn and he's gonna win a championship for us."

Prescott has been a staple of the Cowboys since he began his career in 2016. The veteran quarterback is coming off another excellent statistical campaign in 2023, throwing for over 4,500 yards which included a league-leading 36 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

Despite being a fixture in Dallas for years and having a contending squad seemingly every season, Prescott understands that there are other opportunities out there for him to explore.

"I want to be here, but when you look up — all the great quarterbacks I watched played for other teams," Prescott said earlier in camp. "That's not something to fear. It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision. That's the freedom that I have."

Lamb is coming off of his best season as a pro. He had career highs in receiving yards with 1,749, touchdowns with 12, and receptions with 135, a number that also was the best in the league.

Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia's A.J. Brown both signed extensions this offseason. Jefferson is making $35 million annually, while Brown is making $32 million per year. It’s safe to say that the number for Lamb will land somewhere around that range if the two parties are able to come into agreement.

As for Prescott, the quarterback market has seen players like the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and the Detroit Lions Jared Goff receive contracts worth over $200 million with at least $100 million guaranteed. It’s a sure thing Prescott will get a big day, it’s just a matter of what number — and, at this point, team.