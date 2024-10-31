Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey returns to practice after fulfilling jury duty obligations

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday after his jury duty obligations finished on Wednesday.

Aubrey was selected for jury duty in Tarrant County's 297th District Court and served on a felony assault case involving domestic violence strangulation. The 12-person jury Aubrey served on sentenced defendant Daniel Rincones guilty on one of the two charges against him, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Rincones will serve 65 years in prison for the felony assault charge. The defendant being a repeat offender was given as a reason for the longer sentence. He was previously arrested in July 2015 and found guilty of aggravated sexual assault in February 2019.

Since last Wednesday when Aubrey first began serving jury duty, the second-year kicker missed five days of practice or walkthroughs, though he worked with the special teams unit at the Cowboys' facility at night, according to Pro Football Talk. Normally, he kicks on Wednesdays and Thursdays in his normal game week routine.

Aubrey did play in Week 8's 30–24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, kicking a 29-yard field goal.

For the season, Aubrey has made 18-of-20 kicks, going 8-for-9 from 50+ yards including a long of 65 yards. That 64-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens. was the second-longest field goal in NFL history and the longest in Cowboys franchise history