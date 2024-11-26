Cowboys' Mike McCarthy getting a contract extension? 'I don't think that's crazy at all,' says Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that it's "not crazy" to think that head coach Mike McCarthy could wind up with a contract extension after the season.

"I don't think that's crazy at all," <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwnuKCvj6O4">Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan</a><em>.</em> "That's not crazy. This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He's got great ideas. So, the bottom line is in no place in my body language or anything else have you seen an indications about what we're going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year. And we shouldn't."

Under McCarthy, the Cowboys have won two division titles and made three straight playoff appearances since he was hired in 2020. This season, however, has been one to forget. Dak Prescott is out injured until 2025, the running game has been abysmal (31st in total rushing yards and 32nd in rushing touchdowns) and they're 0-5 at home with the New York Giants coming to town on Thanksgiving Day.

With McCarthy in the final year of his contract, there was speculation that he would not return next season and one name that is out there as a possible replacement is Colorado head coach and former Cowboy Deion Sanders.

But Jones might be looking at the circumstances of how the Cowboys have won only four of their first 11 games and may not be so eager to pull the plug on McCarthy. He said earlier this month that he's regretting letting coaches go — Chan Gailey and Wade Phillips, for example — and not giving them more time to succeed.

That could explain his comments on McCarthy's future and the fact that he's optimistic about the Cowboys' final six games with Cooper Rush at quarterback. After the Giants this week, the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Commanders are left on their schedule.

"We’ve got a lot of football left," Jones said.

The Cowboys snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday by defeating the Washington Commanders 34-26. They are three games behind the Commanders for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, but six teams are ahead of them in the race.