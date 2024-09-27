Cowboys offense needs help, QB Room Week 3 & stock up on Jayden Daniels | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab somewhat begrudgingly look back on an ugly Thursday Night Football win for the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Just a year ago the Cowboys had a lethal offense, so why did they struggle so much for this win? The trio also looks back at the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Carolina Panthers and Antonio Pierce’s postgame comments about “business decisions” that were made in the loss.

Then it’s back into C Rob’s QB Room for Week 3. The Steelers haven’t officially named Justin Fields their starter, but after going 3-0, should they? And is Sam Darnold good enough to stir up QB controversy for the Minnesota Vikings when J.J. McCarthy is back healthy again? The three have Jayden Daniels’ stock rising, but does Tom Brady think he’s the real deal? We ask him!

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

(3:12) Cowboys vs. Giants recap

(16:46) Antonio Pierce's "business decisions"

(26:16) Should Steelers name Fields starter?

(33:20) Sam Darnold exceeds expectations

(45:46) Stock up on Jayden Daniels

(56:54) Stock down on Anthony Richardson

(1:00:45) Stupid underdog picks

