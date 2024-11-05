Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'likely' heading to IR with hamstring injury, says Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will likely be heading to injured reserve, according to owner Jerry Jones.

The injury happened at the end of the third quarter during the Cowboys' 27-21 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Prescott said afterward he "didn't think much" of the pull in his hamstring despite it being tough to walk at the time. He did not come back to play in the fourth quarter, making way for backup Cooper Rush to finish the game.

Prescott's placement on IR would mean he would miss at least four games and return at the earliest in Week 14 for the Cowboys' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jerry Jones to @1053thefan just now on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury: “It’s likely we’ll IR him. We’ll see how his rehab goes.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 5, 2024

